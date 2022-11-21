Meet Andor's Mon Mothma, The Star Wars Senator Turned Rebel Leader [Exclusive]

If there's one phenomenon that unites "Star Wars" fans, it's their ability to latch onto characters they very well may never see again. The fandom's fascination with "glup shittos" (that is, characters with very little backstory or screen time) has become something of an inside joke in recent years. But it's also become the backbone of Lucasfilm's new strategy for its films and shows. The new "Star Wars" series seem equally fascinated with the characters on the margins on the franchise, especially in its latest, "Andor." The new show has brought the spotlight on a slew of obscure characters that never really got their due — particularly Mon Mothma, portrayed in the series by Genevieve O'Reilly.

Mon Mothma is one character that many fans can likely recognize but probably have a hard time placing. That's because she's been popping up in films and shows ever since her first appearance in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." Wherever the Rebellion is, she's often there too — but she's been overshadowed by the vocal, guns-blazing rebels on the front lines.

That said, Mothma has always had a small, scrappy fanbase of her own. Those fans knew there was more to her character, a delicacy and an empathy that made her a valuable asset to the Rebellion. With "Andor," it seems like someone at Lucasfilm totally agrees. "Andor" has released an exclusive featurette all about Mon ahead of the season finale, which /Film is pleased to debut. Let's dive into Mon's role in the Rebellion and the dangerous journey she'll be facing in the future.