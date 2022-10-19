Andor's Most Compelling Storyline Finally Gives A Classic Star Wars Character Room To Shine

Remember those dark days when pop culture at large scoffed at the very idea of the "Star Wars" prequels for their "boring politics"? May we never return, especially since "Andor" proves that depicting the mundanity of politics in mainstream entertainment can be as tense and thrilling as any space battle or lightsaber duel — when placed in the right hands, at least.

A major storyline specifically for Mon Mothma may not have been at the top of the fanbase's wishlist for this series, but it has turned out to be one of the absolute best additions to a series that already has so much going for it. Now that Andor's heist has been completed, viewers may have braced themselves for an inevitable letdown episode dealing with the aftermath. While episode 7 is predominantly focused with how the Empire responds to such a brazen act of rebellion, showing us that perspective through the unique lens of Mon Mothma gives the episode the shot in the arm it needs to maintain the momentum built up over its previous hours.

It's through Mon Mothma (and, in a similar capacity, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael) that we witness how the still-secret Rebellion has begun to pry loose the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy. As a smooth-talking broker of antiquities, Luthen has a perfectly unassuming cover for his revolutionary agenda, flying far below the Imperial radar. As a senator knee-deep in the (very public) business of curtailing "Empire overreach," Mon Mothma enjoys far less wiggle room and far more to lose should her Rebel sympathies ever come to light.

As it turns out, that's exactly where the central tension of this subplot comes into focus.