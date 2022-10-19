Along With The Spark Of The Rebellion, Andor Episode 7 Shows The Rise Of The Empire

In a series of flashbacks, we're given a window into the history of Ferrix and Cassian Andor's past. In the weeks and months after the formation of the Empire, they occupy planets across the galaxy in a show of force. You'll notice the Clone Troopers marching to the orders of Imperial officers in the flashback, hearkening back to the earliest days of the Empire. But people don't want to be occupied and Ferrix is no exception.

In the streets, Cassian witnesses a march of these Clone Troopers alongside his adoptive father, Clem, and the people of Ferrix aren't thrilled about it. When the crowd starts hurling invectives against the Imperials, Clem steps in to mediate and calm the situation. That doesn't do anything when a rock is thrown, hitting one of the Clones and the officer orders them to fire into the crowd.

It doesn't take much imagination to see how Clem goes from there, caught in the crossfire, to being hung publicly in the town square. It leads to a younger Cassian trying to savagely attack a small unit of Clone Troopers left there.

But these troops make their vicious mark, and leave the planet under the nominal charge of the Corporate Authority, not even thinking twice about the anger fomenting over the planet for the next decade and a half.