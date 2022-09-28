How Andor Complements The Animated Star Wars Shows

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" episode four.

When it comes to projects set in what Obi-Wan Kenobi once dubbed the "dark times" betwen the original and prequel trilogies, the "Star Wars" franchise has a bit of a mixed track record. "Solo: A Star Wars Story," for example, is a perfectly fun heist adventure. But unless the only thing you care about is learning how Han Solo got all his cool stuff, it's not exactly enlightening with respect to this highly fraught period in "Star Wars" history.

On the other hand, there's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." What might've been a movie that existed solely to fill in a so-called "plot hole" from "Star Wars: A New Hope" (why the first Death Star had a weak spot in its design) proved to a daring take on the franchise — one that embraced a grittier and more adult tone that past films, culminating with all of its heroes dying in the third act. In doing this, it also reframed Luke Skywalker's famous trench run from "A New Hope." No longer the actions of a "chosen one," it's clear now this victory would've been impossible without the sacrifices of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his ragtag team of Rebels.

With its fourth episode, the "Rogue One" prequel/spinoff series "Andor" has started diving even deeper into the "dark times" and how the rebellion against the Galactic Empire even came to be. Of course, for fans of animated series like "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Bad Batch," this isn't newfound territory. But what's really interesting is the ways "Andor" is exploring the story of the Rebel Alliance from a different (and, as such, complementary) angle than either of those shows.