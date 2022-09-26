Andor Star Kyle Soller Says Syril Karn Has The Energy Of A Man 'Chewing On A Wasp'

This section contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Andor."

Syril Karn's introduction scene immediately establishes him as a company man who takes himself and his custom-tailored space uniform way too seriously. As the first three-episode act of "Andor" progresses, his boss leaves him in charge and he proceeds to buddy up with Sergeant Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns), another Pre-Mor security officer who shares mutual ideas about dereliction of duty, making a show of force, and bringing Cassian Andor to justice.

When Soller talks about Syril "looking for satisfaction" outside of himself — in the Empire — you can see that in the way that he clings to rigid notions about what should and shouldn't be allowed under the Pre-Mor Authority, which acts as an administrative affiliate of the Empire. In the second episode of "Andor," "That Would Be Me," we begin to realize just how out of his depth Syril truly is as he attempts to give his and Mosk's strike team a rallying speech, which is rather weak sauce. Then, in the action-packed third episode, "Reckoning," they lead the team down to Ferrix, and Andor eventually gets the drop on Syril, holding him at gunpoint (or blaster point) and leaving him bound and gagged.

No sooner does Syril get free than he's falling for the old landspeeder switcheroo, allowing Andor and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) to escape. The moral of the story is: If you're seeking validation from the Empire, kids, don't do it. That way lies damnation (or perhaps just Disney-fication and abject humiliation).

"Andor" is now streaming on Disney+, with the fourth episode set to drop this coming Wednesday, September 28, 2022.