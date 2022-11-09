Andor Episode 10 Reaches Into Game Of Thrones Territory With An Unsettling Proposal

What's awful to watch in both cases is that these people in difficult positions actually consider the benefits for a moment. King Viserys had to at least meet with Laena to show that he was open to the idea, though he ultimately rejected it for a slightly older bride, his daughter's best friend, which isn't that much better. Mon looks horrified at the idea that she'd been called on thinking about it for a second, but we know she was. She went through it and ended up a senator. Still, she's very unhappy in her marriage, and of course, she won't do it (Don't do it, Mon!), but there appeared to be a moment where she pondered it. After all, he didn't say it was an engagement but that he merely wanted the children to meet.

It's an interesting thing, comparing this to Luthen's brilliant speech at the end, where he talks about everything he gave up for the rebellion. He's willing to let people die so that enough people are outraged and fight back. He gave up any hope of a real life for the future of the galaxy. He can't live as a good person in this world he's creating because, if it works, he won't fit there. It reminded me of the speech from the Operative (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in "Serenity," where he says he can't live in the world he's building. Can Mon resist making this sacrifice for the greater good? Would she be the Mon Mothma we know and love if she did?

This show is looking at the choices people have to make and the things they have to do to make the world a better place, and that's not always easy or okay.

