Vel Sartha's Role In The Rebellion Just Got A Lot More Intriguing In Andor Episode 9

Warning: spoilers below for episode 9 of "Andor."

It's been rough going for space girlfriends Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), especially in the aftermath of their heist on Aldhani. It seems the two are doomed to be separated, whether it be at the hands of the Empire or in the name of the Rebellion. Last week's episode of "Andor" saw Vel and Cinta reunited, but only briefly — and while Cinta was more committed to the cause than ever, Vel's faith in the Rebellion seemed to be stalling. Though she carries the look and the determination of a rebel with a cause, she's still tied to the life she left behind, that of a "rich girl" abandoning the safety of a well-connected family.

It might have been easy to judge Vel after this particular reveal. Her decision to serve as a foot soldier — rather than use her wealth or her platform to take down the Empire from within — makes her role in the Rebellion doubly interesting. Is she truly committed to the fight, or is she just another rich kid cosplaying as poor, appropriating a movement to distract from her privilege? Compared to someone like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), you'd be forgiven for assuming the latter. But "Andor" is nothing if not a nuanced look at a rebellion, and all the smaller, private rebellions that have to take place to push things along. Ironically, Vel and Mon Mothma actually do have a lot in common, but it's those similarities that have inspired such disparate approaches to the Rebellion.