What's The Deal With The Partisans And Everything Saw Gerrera Mentions In Andor Episode 8?

Anto Kreegyr was a Separatist during the Clone Wars and trying to get away from the tenets of the Old Republic entirely. Saw mentions Maya Pei and that they're a neo-Republican. That's a character we don't know anything about, but with context clues, we can guess that a neo-Republican has the same sort of philosophy as a neoliberal in current American politics, someone who wants all the nice things provided by well-run government but without the well-run government. The Ghorman Front and the Partisan Alliance are both Sectorists. We wrote about the Ghormans here, and although Saw runs the Partisans, the Partisan Alliance appears to be something new. As for as Sectorists, in the "Star Wars" way of talking, the Imperial Security Bureau has chopped up the galaxy into arbitrary sectors from which to work, it stands to reason the folks on the other side would like that method, too.

The most interesting thought he puts forward are the Human cultists who are galaxy partitionists, which seems to imply segmenting the galaxy off in chunks based on race.

Saw is the only one with "clarity of purpose" and that's to eliminate the Empire.

What more do they need?

