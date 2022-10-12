Mon Mothma Name Drops The Ghormans In Andor Episode 6, But Why Is That Important?

There will be spoilers for "Andor" Episode VI – "The Eye"

Near the end of the sixth episode of "Andor," Mon Mothma is seen delivering a speech to the sparsely attended Imperial Senate. "There will be a fact-finding commission put in place this session," she tells them. "And it will prove that this is a boot to all throats of all Ghormans who've done nothing more than request their basic rights."

She then describes a bill she's introduced to "address the coarse and blatant domination" of the peaceful Ghormani. For such a brief amount of screen time this episode, what makes this speech so important and powerful for Mon Mothma to give? The Ghorman Massacre is what she cites as one of the chief reasons she leaves the Imperial Senate and risks her life to publicly join the Rebellion three years from this moment.

So what do we know about it?