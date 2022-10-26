Andor Episode 8 Hints At An Intriguing Detail About Vel Sartha's Past

Spoilers follow for the eigth episode of "Andor."

Since its titular character was thrust into the rebellion at the start of the season, "Andor" has explored the resistance movement in a very personal fashion, unlike any other "Star Wars" project. In much of the film series, the concept of a rebel seemed more like an overarching label than a full roster of multifaceted characters with their own past and motivations. "Andor" positions itself as a total breakdown of the "Star Wars" formula, steering away from tradition and delving into the heart of the boots-on-the-ground battle against oppression. It's a natural response to the success of "Rogue One," but with a more layered narrative that almost entirely rejects the notion of fanfare for commitment to realism.

Above all, "Andor" humanizes each and every person's struggle as a member of the early stages of rebellion. However, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), the leader of the team of rebels on Aldhani, has been a noticeably secretive character up until this point. Her leadership skills seem well-refined, and clearly she wants to stick it to the Empire, but it hasn't been clear if an inciting event in her life sparked her rebellious nature or if something else is at play. Although many details of Vel's past remain scarce, the latest episode sheds some light on it thanks to her partner and fellow freedom fighter.