Arvel Skeen's Apology In Andor Episode 5 Is One Of The Great Star Wars Scenes

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

It's hard to deny that "Star Wars" would be what it is without the Jedi mysticism behind it. Even apart from the nine films that make up the Skywalker Saga, the shadow of the Force looms large over the franchise. The Jedi have become synonymous with heroism in nearly every "Star Wars" story, even the ones that neglect to feature any force-wielders at all. But all that changes drastically with "Andor." The new series is refreshingly focused on ordinary folk from all corners of the galaxy. It even dedicates its fifth episode to a new crop of Rebels on an entirely unfamiliar planet, and a heist that Cassian (Diego Luna) very tactfully dubs "a suicide mission" (we love foreshadowing).

Joining an already tight-knit group of freedom fighters comes with its own unique challenges, both for Cassian himself and for the series as a whole. It's important that we care about these characters, that we understand who they are and why they fight, before they rush off into a mission they may not come back from — and "Andor" understands that only too well. These tricky stakes manifest chiefly in the tension between Cassian and Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Naturally, Skeen is wary of bringing on a newcomer so close to D-day. But his mistrust nearly derails the mission when he confronts Cassian about the priceless kyber crystal he's been hiding on his person.

Their altercation is without a doubt the emotional climax of "The Axe Forgets," but the true payoff actually comes much later, when Vel (Faye Marsay) forces Skeen to apologize. It's a much subtler beat in an episode already chalk full of emotional character work — but it reaffirms the major thesis of "Andor" perfectly, and examines what it really means to be a hero in the "Star Wars" galaxy.