Where You've Seen Andor Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Before

Distinguished character actors and "Star Wars" have always gone hand-in-hand, dating back to Peter Cushing and Alec Guinness' turns in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Guinness, in particular, was infamously not keen on the way people would overlook his other films in favor of his role as a space wizard, but so it goes when you pick a fight with Darth Vader in one of the biggest hit movies of all time. Moving along...

The latest "Star Wars" show on Disney+, "Andor," is a veritable who's who of well-to-do character actors. There's Diego Luna (the star of acclaimed films like "Y tu mamá también"), who reprises his "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" role as the titular Rebel spy, Cassian Andor, for the series. He's joined by the likes of "Dune" actor Stellan Skarsgård and "Killing Eve" alum Fiona Shaw, as well as Olivier award-winning film, TV, and stage veteran Kyle Soller ("Poldark").

"Andor" episode 4 only adds to their fine ranks, bringing Denise Gough ("Under the Banner of Heaven") into the mix as driven Imperial officer Dedra Meero, with "Game of Thrones" actor Faye Marsay co-starring as rugged Rebel fighter Vel Sartha.

Then there's the gruff Rebel Arvel Skeen played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, a fellow you may immediately associate with his recent role as everyone's favorite (?) dirtbag Chicago beef joint manager Richie from "The Bear." But in reality, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the actor's varied and otherwise noteworthy body of work.