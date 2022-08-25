Andor Actors Kyle Soller And Denise Gough On Their 'Dangerous' New Characters [Exclusive Interview]

Hey, how are you doing?

Soller: Good, man. How are you doing?

Gough: Ryan, you're very perky.

Well, here's the thing: I love "Star Wars." It means the world to me. And now I get to speak to some people who are part of it. So, why not be perky?

Gough: Oh my God.

Soller: Oh, man.

Gough: That is gorgeous, Ryan.

Soller: That's so cool.

Gough: Thank you so much.

Of course. So if I may start out, just on that point, everyone comes to "Star Wars" in their own way. I was indoctrinated at a young age and it's as close as I have to religion, but where did "Star Wars" come in for both of you guys? How did you find your way to it?

Soller: It wasn't so much indoctrination, but it was definitely on repeat in my childhood home on the weekends. We burned out the VHS tapes, me and my older brothers. That original trilogy. I just remember all my friends were watching it as well. It was just a big fixture in my childhood.

Gough: So I came to "Star Wars" when I got this part. I grew up in the west of Ireland. We didn't have a video player or anything. So we would get brought to the cinema and I wanted to see "Batman." That was my choice and I stand by that choice. So I am entering the world of "Star Wars" and I'm having to already apologize to the fans that I don't know more. I promise I will study. I probably won't [laughs]. I'm sorry. I won't. I figure that because I'm in a prequel that begins the whole thing, it's not really good for me to know what's going to happen.

Soller: Or what's come before.

Gough: Or what's come before, because you don't know in real life. You do know what's before. Listen, I'm at "Star Wars" now and happy to be here.

What is that like, though, for you specifically, Denise, coming into this thing that you know people love? It's gigantic. What's that like for you coming into it now as a big part of it, but not necessarily having been a fan of it?

Gough: Well, I think it's better for me not to have had — I approached it like I approached any new writing, and felt really, really grateful and lucky that I was going to get to work on something that had such great writing. Because, usually, you only get that standard of writing — there's some great TV now that is brilliant writing, but for a long time, that sort of writing happened on stage with the old classic, great writers.

For me, approaching this like I would a new play and ignoring the fact that there was this whole gigantic-ness around it allowed me to just do the job. Then when I got to the set, it was obvious when I was given two Death Troopers, I was like, "Okay, this is amazing." Then I do remember walking around this made set and opening cupboards in shops, and finding more things in there and space pool tables and bars. I was blown away by the level of detail. But it's really only this last couple of weeks that I've realized I'm in "Star Wars" and it's as gigantic as everybody says it is. I don't think I believed you.