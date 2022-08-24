Andor Was Designed As A Gateway For New Star Wars Fans

As the world of film and TV becomes more and more dominated by big franchises that are years old and have dozens of entries, it becomes a daunting proposal for new viewers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe quite literally has a recap show on Disney+ whose entire purpose is to tell you the important parts of the story leading up to new movies because there is too much story out there! Meanwhile, "Star Wars" continues to focus on making new TV shows that connect not only to the movies but to each other, all while continuing story threads from animated shows with dozens of episodes.

This is why "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" worked so well. As a prequel connected only to a tiny detail in the original "Star Wars," knowledge of the rest of the franchise was almost inconsequential. Sure, there are cameos, but if you don't know who those characters are, it isn't a big deal. Plus, the film shares the same look and feel as the original trilogy, but it's made with modern technology and sensibilities, has so many characters that you're bound to like at least one of them, and concludes with a great Darth Vader scene. It's the movie that is easiest to recommend to someone not familiar with the franchise. And a film that could get them hooked on the whole thing.

Now, "Andor" seeks to capture lightning in a bottle once again. The upcoming series aims to surprise longtime fans with a show that's different than anything they've seen before. More importantly, though, it will embark on the arduous task of attracting brand new fans who don't want to watch nine movies built around the same (cursed) family just to understand the rest of the franchise.