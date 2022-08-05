Star Wars Bits: Andor, Rian Johnson, Light & Magic, Galaxy's Edge, The High Republic, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, And More!

In "Han Solo & Chewbacca" #5, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina, with a cover by Phil Noto, Han and Chewie find themselves under attack after stealing an urn containing the ashes of the Jabba the Hutt's archrival.

In "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters" #26, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Jesus Aburtov, novice hunter T'onga heads into the heart of Crimson Dawn looking to rescue Cadeliah, the young heir to a rival crime syndicate.

Both issues arrive August 10 and are available for pre-order on ComiXology. Check out StarWars.com for an exclusive preview of the upcoming issues.