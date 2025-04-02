The Studio Lets Ron Howard Eviscerate His 'Nice Guy' Happy Days Persona In A Brutal Episode

Hollywood is often portrayed as a hedonistic playground for libertines and opportunists, and, well, it is. But you don't have to be a lousy human being to succeed in the entertainment business. Some people actually become rich and famous because they're talented, diligent, and kind to their collaborators. Though the long, sometimes grueling hours that go into shooting a movie or television show can make it hard to be a present partner and parent, plenty of people manage to strike a work-life balance that doesn't end in divorce and kids in rehab by the age of 13.

The problem with achieving fame in entertainment is that you become grist for the gossip industry, which means people can make money off your every slip-up. Divorces turn into headline-generating scandals even when they're amicable. An innocuous traffic stop gets examined under a microscope for evidence of substance abuse or mental health issues. Get caught on video accidentally failing to hold the door open for the person behind you, and you're branded an inconsiderate jerk.

You can be a perfectly decent person and get portrayed as a monster in the media. So it's nothing short of a miracle when someone with a career that spans a half-century is viewed as not just decent, but ... nice. These are the folks about whom you never hear a negative word. People who work with them yearn to work with them again. People who encounter them in public come away with a gladly provided selfie, autograph, or handshake. And you know exactly who these people are. Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore, Henry Winkler and, of course, his "Happy Days" co-star Ron Howard. In my 26 years of working in this industry, I've probably heard more glowing compliments about Howard than anyone of his stature. The man who broke into acting at the age of six as adorable lil' Opie on "The Andy Griffith Show," came of age in America's living room as good kid Richie Cunningham in "Happy Days," and smoothly segued to a directing career where, since 1977, he's tackled just about every genre imaginable. Even when Howard's films missed the mark, he at least did so with good intentions.

So when he turned up in the third episode of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's screamingly funny showbiz satire "The Studio," I figured Rogen's newly appointed, in-over-his-head studio chief would treat him as horribly as he did Martin Scorsese in the pilot. I could not have been more wrong, and I could not have laughed harder at how they subverted my expectations.