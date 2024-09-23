The Real Reason Ron Howard Stopped Acting

Ron Howard's acting career was part of a family legacy, as his father, Rance, was already a prolific performer when he was born in 1954. Howard's first professional acting credit is for the 1959 feature "The Journey," with Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr. That same year, the five-year-old Ron infiltrated TV, appearing as precocious moppets in multiple hot shows.

More notably, beginning in 1960, Ron — credited as Ronny — began starring on "The Andy Griffith Show," playing Opie, the son of Griffith's character. Howard would appear in 243 of the show's 249 episodes, over the course of eight seasons. While appearing on "Andy Griffith," Howard would continue to be a TV presence, appearing in dozens of additional hot shows, as well as several notable B-pictures.

Even in his teen years, Howard continued to act, proving that he was no mere child prodigy. He appeared in George Lucas' nostalgia film "American Graffiti," and he played as Richie Cunningham in the first seven seasons of the hit sitcom "Happy Days." Howard continued to appear on TV throughout the early 1980s, but he was already looking to flee the front of the camera and work his way behind it by then. Indeed, in 1977, Howard helmed his first feature as a director: "Grand Theft Auto," an action cheapie he made for Roger Corman.

From there, Howard was a director first and foremost, and has since gone on to make many notable high-profile Hollywood blockbusters, including "Willow," "Backdraft," "Apollo 13," "A Beautiful Mind," "The Da Vinci Code," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Back in 2015, the year Howard released his "Moby-Dick" riff "In the Heart of the Sea," he talked to the Express about his transition from acting to directing. As he recalled, Howard left performing because he knew that he wouldn't have survived in Hollywood too much longer. Moving to directing was a means to retain his professional passion and his sanity.