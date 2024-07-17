What The Most Negative Critic Reviews Said About J. D. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy Movie

In "Hillbilly," Gabriel Basso plays J.D. Vance and Owen Asztalos plays Vance as a teenager. Glenn Close plays Vance's down-country Mamaw, while Amy Adams plays his drug-addicted mother, Beverly. A lot of the film's drama surrounds Beverly's erratic behavior stemming from her intense addictions, and how Vance is torn between caring for himself and caring for his mom. Vance teeters on whether or not he's going to fall into vice and perpetual poverty, or get a leg up and emerge from his class.

Mamaw, a fan of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," gives an embarrassing speech about how "Everyone in this world is one of three kinds: Good Terminator, a Bad Terminator, and Neutral." She encourages J.D. to be a Good Terminator. It was generally accepted that "Elegy" fetishized white poverty to an embarrassing degree, and many felt that, however true the story may be, every aspect of the film and of Vance's memoir felt artificial and inauthentic. The Escapist wrote an entire thinkpiece about how ill-thought-out the "Terminator" speech was.

Several critics called "Hillbilly Elegy" the worst film of the year, including David Sims, writing for the Atlantic. He felt that the characters were too broad and the thesis too vague, writing

"This movie could've succeeded as a story about human beings, not cartoons. 'Hillbilly Elegy' is, after all, about real people who are still alive; they are named in the end credits and shown in photographs [...] But Howard's film is nothing more than a sensational snapshot, one that feels even less authentic than many of the think pieces that followed the release of Vance's book in 2016. To Hollywood, J. D. is just another cookie-cutter hero, one who's defeated the haziest of villains: adversity itself."

Yikes