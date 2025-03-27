Apple's The Studio Hilariously Validates Martin Scorsese (Using The Man Himself)

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of "The Studio."

In an era where decisions being made by the top brass of most major Hollywood systems are simultaneously predictable and surprising, "The Studio" feels like the perfect balm to make us laugh through it. The AppleTV+ comedy series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is a hilarious lampoon that honors the tumultuous industry as much as it skewers it.

In the first episode, film executive Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) is gifted with the promotion of a lifetime as the latest head of Continental Studios. He's a film nerd who holds the belief that there can be mutual success with box office phenomenons and artist-driven filmmaking. Matt's tenets are put to the test, however, when Continental CEO Griffin Mill (Bryan Cranston) presents him with a deranged first assignment: greenlighting a "Kool-Aid" movie.

If Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" can get a Best Picture nomination and become a $1.4 billion sensation, then surely a feature about a fruit punch mascot crashing through walls can too.

It's a great set-up that sends Matt spiraling into panic mode right off the bat, but it becomes even funnier with the arrival of Martin Scorsese, who plays himself. The filmmaking legend pitches a multi-million dollar epic about the Jonestown Massacre with Steve Buscemi envisioned as cult leader Jim Jones. The image alone is hysterical. But this risky venture suddenly becomes the acquisition of a lifetime. Matt impulsively offers him a $250 million budget and an additional $10 million for the script rights under one condition: the film needs to be titled "Kool-Aid."

"The Studio" doesn't let Matt off the hook too easily, as that pitch alone comes with its own set of complications. It culminates in the newly-inducted studio head caving to pressure and making the "Kool-Aid" movie a commercially viable project instead, railroading Scorsese's script in the process.