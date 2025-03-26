Apple's The Studio Does A Better Job Riffing On Entourage On Than HBO Itself

Hollywood loves stories about itself, movies and shows that satirize the filmmaking process, that poke fun at the hardships and the absurdity of Tinseltown. And yet, from "Bowfinger" to "The Disaster Artist" and "Babylon," the best movies about making movies have something in common — a genuine love of cinema and an enthusiasm for making art. Even when we have TV shows that look at some of the worst tendencies in Hollywood, like last year's "The Franchise" or this year's "The Studio," the main character's disillusionment with the industry stems from a genuine love of the art form and its possibilities.

What does make "The Studio" stand out, particularly compared to the rather disappointing "The Franchise," is how it riffs on one popular HBO show about filmmaking and the pursuit of stardom — "Entourage." If you're not familiar, "Entourage" was a show in the mid-'00s created by Doug Ellin and chronicling the rise to stardom of Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) as he navigates Hollywood with his close group of friends and his agent. The show became popular due to its depiction of male friendship and bonding, as well as its satire about Hollywood life and cavalcade of cameos from major stars appearing as themselves. It was a show so good and popular that it even earned the feature film treatment and inspired a Korean drama remake.

Where HBO's "The Franchise" tried to satirize the current superhero-obsessed landscape and the many production issues that plague blockbuster projects, the Armando Iannucci production pulled most of its punches and failed to say much that even those with superficial knowledge of the industry wouldn't know already.

That's not "The Studio." The show created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is like "Entourage" for the Film Twitter era (that may also be a stealth sequel to "The Player"), and it rules.