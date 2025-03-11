Did You Know There's A K-Drama Remake Of HBO's Entourage?

One of HBO's biggest original series in the 2000s was "Entourage," created by Doug Ellin in 2004 and loosely based on the up-and-coming experiences of executive producer Mark Wahlberg. The comedy series followed Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), a breakout movie star whose close friends not-so-subtly rode the coattails of his success in Hollywood. After the show's eight-season run and feature film continuation, "Entourage" was remade for South Korean audiences in 2016 as a K-drama, or scripted Korean television show of any genre. Also titled "Entourage," the Korean version wasn't particularly successful with local audiences, but it remains an interesting watch, especially for fans of the HBO original series.

The Korean "Entourage" follows popular 20-something actor Cha Young-bin (Seo Kang-joon, in the middle above), who is accompanied by his three friends as he enjoys life in the spotlight. Young-bin is closely monitored by his agency's CEO Kim Eun-gab (Cho Jin-woong, right), who frequently clashes with Young-bin's childhood best friend and manager Lee Ho-jin (Park Jeong-min, left). Pressures come to a head as Young-bin's next high-profile movie project endures a chaotic production while his personal life faces heightened scrutiny. Sensing their friend –- and golden ticket -– is in jeopardy, Young-bin's friends rally around him to give him the confidence and support he needs to continue his career.

All in all, this looks like a standard HBO "Entourage" arc in the show's early seasons, but digging deeper into the K-drama reveals its key differences.