Max Removing The Original Looney Tunes Shorts Is An Act Of Cultural Vandalism

It's a day ending in "y," which means David Zaslav has found a new way to trash Warner Bros.' proud 102-year history. This time, according to Deadline, Zaslav and WB has made the unconscionable decision to delete the entire 1930-1969 run of Looney Tunes shorts from the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, Max. It's all gone, folks.

Since merging his reality-show-laden garbage heap of a network with the studio that's given movie lovers the world over a century of celluloid joy, Zaslav has exhibited a bizarre hostility towards what should be his corporation's crown jewel. He's permanently shelved finished films like "Batgirl," engaged in a petty slash-and-burn of Turner Classic Movies that hobbled (but thankfully did not kill) the cherished cable curator of cinema history, and unceremoniously wiped out loads of Cartoon Network programming without informing the shows' creators ahead of time.

Two years ago, Zaslav seemed to have Looney Tunes in his crosshairs when the Looney Tunes catalogue turned up on a list of titles due to leave Max. (The streamer later said the shorts had been listed by mistake.) This came on the heels of WB consigning the live-action/animated feature "Coyote vs. Acme" to the vault, meaning hundreds of folks worked on a completed film that will never be screened or streamed. It goes without saying that this is incredibly disrespectful to talent, which may be why WB has had to overspend to lock in buzzy filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

With WB heading into an uncertain summer where it's not hyperbole to say the future of the studio hinges on the success of James Gunn's "Superman," the stench of desperation has been wafting off the big house on Barham Boulevard. This would appear to be the perfect time to lean into the studio's deep library of enduring classics, but Zaslav would rather torch the legacy of Looney Tunes. What's this dude's damage?