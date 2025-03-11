Why James Gunn's Superman Has The Power To Save, Or Destroy, An Iconic Movie Studio

Look, up in the sky! It's not a bird, it's not a plane, and it's not even Superman. What it is, incredibly enough, might be Warner Bros.' last chance at salvation amid a 2025 slate of risky blockbusters. As the fresh reboot that DC Studios needed to (mostly) wipe everything clean and start over from scratch again, James Gunn's impending "Superman" movie was always going to represent a major gambit to get things off on the right foot. But nobody could've anticipated the perfect storm of factors leading to the dire straits that the entire studio now finds itself in, particularly after a series of box office missteps in recent months. Now, rather fittingly, the future of all of Warner Bros. might very well rest on the shoulders of the Man of Steel. What else is new?

According to the latest edition of the Puck newsletter, written by industry veteran Kim Masters, there is trouble afoot over at the offices of WB. And the theatrical performance of its remaining movies this year — especially "Superman" — may go a long way towards deciding the future of the studio. After the initially disappointing returns from "Mickey 17" this past weekend, the heat is getting turned up on studio chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. The Puck report mainly focuses on rumors concerning their tenure at Warner Bros. and whether they might end up becoming the next high-profile casualties of infamously trigger-happy CEO David Zaslav. Although much of this has to do with the exorbitant budgets handed out to various movies under De Luca and Abdy's leadership, it mainly comes down to the shareholder perception of WB's library of IP and the potential of the brand to succeed where others have failed.

And that's where "Superman" comes in. DC has rarely found itself at a bigger crossroads in live-action history, which means the pressure is squarely on Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran to get this blockbuster to fly high in every sense of the word. Where "Superman" goes, it increasingly looks like, WB as a whole will follow.