James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC Studios Vision Is The Ambitious Antidote To Superhero Fatigue

It's an idiom that all of us have been hearing some form of since we were little kids: you can have too much of a good thing. Whether it's candy, television, praise, or money, something which is otherwise lovely can become oversaturated and lose a good amount of its appeal. This appears to be the case with superhero movies. At the turn of the century, the future appeared bright and long for cinema that finally brought comic book superhero characters to the screen after decades of them existing in just two dimensions. Sure, characters like "Superman" and "Batman" had their own big-screen coming out parties in the '70s and '80s, respectively, but those characters have been popular since the Second World War. The production — and, most importantly, box office success — of films like "X-Men," "Iron Man," and especially "The Avengers" heralded an age when less-generally-known characters could have their own films that strove to emulate the comics they sprang from.

To put it bluntly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe took material once looked down upon as the exclusive purview of freaks and geeks and turned them into global mainstream pop culture. Suddenly, it wasn't just your nerdy friends online talking knowledgeably about Thanos, but your grandmother, too. Of course, to have this happen at all was an indication that the MCU had saturated the marketplace, and that saturation has only continued past what many feel was the franchise's natural endpoint, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Since then, the MCU has trudged on, with heavily varying results. Meanwhile, others studio with access to comic book characters have been flailing about attempting to get their own cinematic universes off the ground. Sadly, DC Comics, who technically kicked off the "movies that take superheroes seriously" boom, became a victim of putting the cart before the horse one too many times, ending up with a confused and confusing DC Extended Universe that didn't satisfy enough hardcore fans and failed to bring in much of a new crowd.

Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new and (hopefully) improved DC Studios has taken the reins of the company's huge collection of beloved characters, and although they're only two years into this new pivot for the brand, they seem to have a good collective head on their shoulders when it comes to putting story first and grandiose cultural milestones second. A trip that I took last week to the Warner Bros. lot to have a "town hall"-style chat with Gunn and Safran only confirmed this. In a landscape where Marvel movies are now expected to do business that no average movie should have to strive for, Gunn and Safran's plan for DC is quietly ambitious, and may indeed be the antidote to superhero fatigue.