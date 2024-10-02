Batman's Two Most Popular Robins Are Getting Their Own Movie, With A Big Twist

Casual Bat-fans may not know that Batman has a whole nest full of Robins. There are four essential ones, though: Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne. The four bird brothers are often compared to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Dick is Leonardo (coolheaded big brother leader) and Jason is Raphael (the hothead rebel in red). The live-action Max series "Titans" also focused a lot on Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Jason's (Curran Walters) brotherly bond.

In Batman movies, though, Robin has rarely been a star since 1997's "Batman & Robin" (a film so panned it changed superhero movies forever). Robin is just an Easter egg in "The Dark Knight Rises," and Zack Snyder had the Boy Wonder be long dead in "Batman v Superman" (because the only Batman comic he cares about is "The Dark Knight Returns"). "The Lego Batman Movie" is the only Bat-flick since the '90s with a proper Robin. While one can dismiss the film as parody, it understands why Robin is important to Batman.

It's not vengeance that drives Batman, it's compassion. He wants to ensure no one ever suffers a loss like he did when his parents were murdered. So, his mission is completed mostly by adopting a boy dealing with the same pain as him and keeping him on the right path. This is best expressed in "Young Justice" episode "Agendas," when Batman is grilled by the rest of the Justice League for essentially making Robin into a child soldier. "So that he could turn out like you?" Wonder Woman asked Batman. "So that he wouldn't," he replied.

"Dynamic Duo" does not have a release date at this time, but it is planned to have a theatrical release.