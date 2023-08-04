Every Main Mutant In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem."

In a jampacked summer movie season bursting with reboots, sequels, and Barbenheimer, a new spin on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" arrives to shake things up and remind audiences why this gloriously bonkers premise continues to stand the test of time. With seemingly endless iterations of everyone's favorite pizza-loving green quartet, it may seem like another studio attempting to exploit fan nostalgia with a well-known IP to sell movie tickets and toys. While they absolutely will sell a boatload of toys and ride a bodacious wave at the box office, this reboot is anything but a cash grab. Producer Seth Rogen and company have crafted a genuinely entertaining ride that combines what fans love about these characters, with an oozy overload of fun new twists.

We know you're wondering — with a title like "Mutant Mayhem," does it live up to its promise? Heck yes, it does. There is a veritable menagerie of mutated animals, each with unique personalities and fighting skills. With several characters voiced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's recurring Rolodex of comedians, it feels like a bunch of friends who love this property and are having a blast making it their own. The character redesigns are totally tubular, and their origins are streamlined in a way that allows the movie to feel balanced and not like an overstuffed rehash. So where do all these mayhem-causing mutants stack up? Let's nunchuck our way through this list and find out — cowabunga!