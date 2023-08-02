TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Marketing Mistake With Scumbug Made Filmmakers Furious [Exclusive]

This post contains mild spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," so beware.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," as the title implies, features a plethora of mutant characters, and it's not just the titular heroes in a half-shell either. Led by Ice Cube as the villainous Superfly, there's a whole ensemble of mutants voiced by an all-star cast that includes Seth Rogen, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, and more. However, one of the more grotesque mutant baddies isn't voiced by anyone famous at all. And it turns out the marketing department made quite the snafu in highlighting Scumbug when the character was given their own individual poster during the lead-up to the film's release.

When the big batch of "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" character posters were released, each of the posters highlighted one of the film's characters and included the cast member who was voicing them. In the instance of Scumbug, however, the poster merely said, "Scumbug as Himself." That's largely because Scumbug doesn't speak words in "Mutant Mayhem," but instead the creature snarls, growls, and throws slime all over the place. However, this little identifier may now seem strange to anybody who has already seen the movie, because Scumbug is very clearly referred to as a female cockroach. In a forthcoming interview conducted by myself with director Jeff Rowe this week for /Film, he confirmed to us that this was a major mistake in marketing, one that made filmmakers "furious" behind the scenes.