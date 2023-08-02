Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's Superfly Kinda Has A Point, Right?

While it's certainly fun to see our heroes gang up to fight a gnarly, Cronenberg, kaiju-esque villain, there is something a little depressing about the lack of sympathy extended to Superfly in that final act. He's treated as an ugly, simple-minded monstrosity that needs to be taken down, which is disappointing considering he's right about a couple of key things. Mainly, he was transformed into a monster by humans, and now humans have rejected him. It doesn't quite excuse the whole genocide plan he's got going on, but a little more awareness of the tragedy of his situation from the movie would've been nice.

Instead, Superfly's characterization follows a rich tradition of comic book villains who mostly have a point, before they inexplicably take things too far and now need to be taken down. "Black Panther" seemed to realize that Killmonger's motivations were a little too reasonable, so it had him callously kill his girlfriend halfway through to make sure viewers wouldn't take his side. The Riddler in "The Batman" had motivations nearly indistinguishable from Batman's, which was a cool revelation, but then he randomly decided to flood the city and kill a bunch of innocent civilians. It took what would've been a groundbreaking new Batman film that ended on an unprecedentedly dark, morally gray note, and brought it back to a comfortable, familiar "good vs bad" finale.

Likewise, most audience members would be pretty on board with Superfly's backstory and motives, right up until that "kill and enslave all humans" part. It's a moment that takes a compelling, complicated situation and makes it simple again. It brings us back to a final act that's largely indistinguishable from any other generic final act in a superhero movie.