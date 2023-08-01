How A Case Of Marvel-Phobia Led Seth Rogen To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been an unusual mainstay in popular culture for decades, so they might be seen as occupying an unusual subgenre unto themselves. Originally created in 1984, the Turtles were intended as a satire of the ultra-gritty superhero comics of the time, Frank Miller's "Daredevil" comics in particular. The absurd title and weird premise, however, caught on, and by 1990, the Turtles were starring in TV shows, video games, and a live-action feature film. In 2023, the Turtles are entering what might be their 20th unique continuity with the release of Jeff Rowe's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." They have come a long way since their superhero-inflected origins.

"Mutant Mayhem" was co-written and co-produced by Seth Rogen, who also plays the voice of Bebop, a mutant warthog. As a producer, Rogen has had a long, prolific, and quite interesting career. His movies tend to be lightweight slacker comedies but with a pointed religious bent. He analyzed the hypocrisies of Heaven in "This is the End," killed God in "Sausage Party," and analyzed modern Jewish identity in "An American Pickle." It may be tempting to interpret "Mutant Mayhem" as some sort of stoner-ready essay on the ethos of the modern adolescent.

Rogen is also no stranger to comic book movies, having starred in "The Green Hornet" in 2011 and having produced the hit series "The Boys."

Rogen recently spoke with Polygon and the interviewer, Susana Polo, asked Rogen, an outspoken pop culture nerd, why he hadn't yet tried to bring his storytelling style and producing acumen to a film based on, say, DC Comics or Marvel Comics. Rogen admitted openly that he's terrified of the larger companies' process.