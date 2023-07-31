Does TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been quite some time, but the heroes in a half-shell are coming back to the big screen this week. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is hitting theaters, with Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael bringing their brand of crime fighting out of the sewers and into the streets — in animated form! But as we recently learned, a sequel to the film is already in the works at Paramount in addition to a two-season TV show that will bridge the gap between installments. So the question for moviegoers: is there a credits scene that helps set up the future of the franchise?
Credits scenes have become expected fare for franchise films these days, in no small part thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sometimes they're hugely consequential, setting the stage for future installments. Other times, they just exist as a fun little bit of extra footage to help put a punctuation mark on the situation. Either way, audience members like to know whether or not they need to sit around after the credits start rolling. We're here to help you out with a spoiler-free guide to "Mutant Mayhem" and its credits scene situation. Seriously, absolutely no spoilers here so fear not, dear reader. Let's dig in.
Does Mutant Mayhem have a credits scene?
To get right to it, yes, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" does indeed have a credits sequence. So those who are interested in seeing everything that director Jeff Rowe has to offer would do well to not make a break for the lobby the second the credits start rolling. The good news is that it is a mid-credits scene and it is just one scene. So once that first scene plays, there is no need to stick around any longer as there is no post-credits scene to speak of. It's a one-and-done situation.
How important is the scene?
As for how important the scene is? Without getting into the specifics of it all, this is absolutely an important scene for fans to take in. This is more than just a fun tag and it most certainly will have an impact on the future plans for this iteration of the franchise. For those who are invested in the future of "TMNT," this is worth sticking around for. Don't leave early. Stick it out and make sure to absorb this scene. Then it's time to make for the lobby and have some well-deserved post-movie discussion.
The cast is headlined by four actual teenagers, with Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michaelangelo. The four of them will also be reprising their roles for the series on Paramount+ as well, so they're in it for the long haul. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote the screenplay alongside Rowe. Rogen, meanwhile, is also part of the A-list ensemble cast, voicing the character of Bebop alongside John Cena as Rocksteady. Ice Cube, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, and Jackie Chan also star.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" hits theaters on August 2, 2023.