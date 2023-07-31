Does TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's been quite some time, but the heroes in a half-shell are coming back to the big screen this week. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is hitting theaters, with Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael bringing their brand of crime fighting out of the sewers and into the streets — in animated form! But as we recently learned, a sequel to the film is already in the works at Paramount in addition to a two-season TV show that will bridge the gap between installments. So the question for moviegoers: is there a credits scene that helps set up the future of the franchise?

Credits scenes have become expected fare for franchise films these days, in no small part thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sometimes they're hugely consequential, setting the stage for future installments. Other times, they just exist as a fun little bit of extra footage to help put a punctuation mark on the situation. Either way, audience members like to know whether or not they need to sit around after the credits start rolling. We're here to help you out with a spoiler-free guide to "Mutant Mayhem" and its credits scene situation. Seriously, absolutely no spoilers here so fear not, dear reader. Let's dig in.