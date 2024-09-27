James Gunn's DC Studios Is Bringing Two Brutal Comic Book Villains Together For A Movie

James Gunn's new cinematic DC Universe doesn't even officially kick off until this December with "Creature Commandos." Yet, a new film has already been added to the slate. The Hollywood Reporter claims that DC Studios is moving forward with a film starring A-List DC villains Bane and Deathstroke/Slade Wilson. The script is being penned by Matthew Orton, one of the credited writers on "Captain America: Brave New World."

Many of DC Comics' most popular characters are Batman villains, so they've been elevated from heels to stars: think of Joker, Penguin, and Harley Quinn, all of whom have all received their own character-focused shows and/or movies. This untitled Bane & Deathstroke project is the latest in this line.

Bane, real name unknown (and created by Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan), is one of Batman's deadliest villains. Raised in a South American prison, he volunteered for a chemical testing regimen and took to the super-steroid Venom. Most famously in the story arc "Knightfall," Bane systematically wore Batman down and then physically "broke the bat" by snapping his spine.

DC Comics

The villain was last seen on screen in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," played by Tom Hardy.

Deathstroke, famous for his sword and half-orange/half-black mask, was created by Marv Wolfman and George Péréz. A Vietnam War veteran turned mercenary, Wilson has enhanced strength from a "failed" super soldier experiment. (Think of an even eviler Punisher with Captain America's powers.)

Slade was introduced as an adversary of the Teen Titans — specifically Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the former Robin — but in recent years he's graduated from fighting the Bird to the Bat, no doubt because DC wanted to push one of its biggest villains together with its most popular hero. Joe Manganiello was intended to play Deathstroke as the main villain of "The Batman" starring and directed by Ben Affleck, but that never came to fruition.

Bane and Deathstroke are both chemically enhanced super soldiers with wits to match their strength. It's a natural team-up, if they don't kill each other first.