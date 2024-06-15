Creature Commandos Preview Shows Some Downsides To James Gunn's DC Universe [Annecy]

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change, again. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are hitting the big reset button — Warner Bros.' second favorite button after the delete button. While we wait for "Superman" to kick in a new era of live-action DC heroes, the new universe is actually starting this year, not on the big screen, but on TV with "Creature Commandos," based on the comic book team of the same introduced in "Weird War Tales" in 1980 by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. The original comic was set in World War II, following a team of weird superhuman monsters in pulpy stories.

The "Creature Commandos" TV show will be set in the new DC universe, directly after "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." The original team had a Universal Classic Monsters lineup that included a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein's monster, and a gorgon. This new ragtag group of monsters includes Weasel (last seen in Gunn's "Suicide Squad"), Eric Frankenstein (no monster, just Frankenstein), the Bride (a vampire), Nina Mazursky (a "Creature from the Black Lagoon" type monster), G.I. Robot, and Doctor Phosphorus (a fiery radiated skeleton). They are led by Rick Flag Sr.

At the Annecy Animation Film Festival, audiences got a chance to preview the development of the series, the evolution of character designs and backgrounds, as well as a couple of short animatics. As interesting and fun as the show looks, however, the panel focused on how this show fits the larger plan for Gunn's universe and the vertical integration of DC Universe through a tremendously boring video message by Gunn about connecting all aspects of DC, which felt less like a festival panel and more like an earnings call.