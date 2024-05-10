Peacemaker Season 2 Will Kick Off James Gunn's Ambitious Plan To Meld DC Animation And Live-Action
More than two years after "Peacemaker" season 1 aired its finale, the second season of the DC series is finally coming together. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has revealed an intriguing bit of casting for the show as production gets going, with Frank Grillo ("The Purge," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier") returning to the DC Universe as Rick Flag Sr. We say "returning" because Grillo is already playing the part in the upcoming animated TV series "Creature Commandoes." So yes, he will be making the jump from animation to live-action. This brings a plan Gunn has had in place since the beginning of this DC reboot full circle.
"Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr — the role he'll first play in animated form in 'Creature Commandos' — throughout Season 2 of #Peacemaker," Gunn said alongside a photo of himself and Grillo before adding, "Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of..."
For those who may need a refresher, John Cena's Peacemaker killed Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." One assumes Rick's father will be none too pleased about that. As for Grillo playing the character in both animation and live-action, Gunn explained at a press conference in January 2023 that the new DC Universe will encompass animation, live-action, and even video games all under one roof:
"What we're doing with the DCU is we are having animation tied directly into live action television, and movies and games, all intertwined within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this, as well as in other things, some of which you've already seen in the past."
How will Rick Flag Sr. fit into Peacemaker season 2?
By bringing Grillo into "Peacemaker" season 2, Gunn's putting his money where his mouth is. It's easy to lay out an ambitious plan; it's another entirely to execute that plan. The somewhat confusing thing remains how this show will fit into the new DCU canon. It's clear that Gunn and his co-head at DC Studios, Peter Safran, are hitting the hard reset button. We have a new Superman in David Corenswet, we're getting a new Batman in "The Brave and the Bold," and Gal Gadot is no longer Wonder Woman. So, how is it that Gunn's "Suicide Squad" universe remains? Gunn tried to explain it, vaguely, at that same press conference last year with the following:
"Some things are like a rough memory of what happens in the DCU. But once we hit 'Superman,' anything can be changed."
That's still very unclear but, in any event, Cena is still Peacemaker and he's going to have to contend with the consequences of his actions. Meanwhile, Gunn is very busy as he's filming his new "Superman" movie as we speak, while production on the show's second season is simultaneously underway. It's a better late than never situation, as "Peacemaker" season 1 wrapped up its run in February 2022. We're probably facing down at least a three-year gap between seasons, which is highly irregular. Let's hope it's worth the wait.
"Peacemaker" season 2 does not currently have a release date.