Peacemaker Season 2 Will Kick Off James Gunn's Ambitious Plan To Meld DC Animation And Live-Action

More than two years after "Peacemaker" season 1 aired its finale, the second season of the DC series is finally coming together. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has revealed an intriguing bit of casting for the show as production gets going, with Frank Grillo ("The Purge," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier") returning to the DC Universe as Rick Flag Sr. We say "returning" because Grillo is already playing the part in the upcoming animated TV series "Creature Commandoes." So yes, he will be making the jump from animation to live-action. This brings a plan Gunn has had in place since the beginning of this DC reboot full circle.

"Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr — the role he'll first play in animated form in 'Creature Commandos' — throughout Season 2 of #Peacemaker," Gunn said alongside a photo of himself and Grillo before adding, "Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of..."

For those who may need a refresher, John Cena's Peacemaker killed Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." One assumes Rick's father will be none too pleased about that. As for Grillo playing the character in both animation and live-action, Gunn explained at a press conference in January 2023 that the new DC Universe will encompass animation, live-action, and even video games all under one roof: