Why Ben Affleck Wanted Deathstroke For His Canceled Batman Film

Ben Affleck's time as Batman was a rocky one. His casting was met with a swell of responses, not all of them flattering. Bat-fans gradually warmed up to him as the marketing campaign for "Batman v. Superman" went underway. Affleck ultimately earned praise for his performance, playing Batman as if ripped from the pages of "The Dark Knight Returns." The movie itself, though, landed with a thud. In the pantheon of Batman actors, Affleck stands in the middle alongside Val Kilmer — a well-cast Batman without a strong movie to support him.

Before the DC Universe became the mess it's now infamous as, the assumption was that Affleck would star and direct a Batman movie. That was the plan for a time, but Affleck ultimately bowed out from directing, and then the role of Batman itself, due to personal struggles. As Affleck told it, a friend warned him that he'd "drink himself to death" if he tried to make a Batman movie from the rut he was currently stuck in.

This paved the way for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as a totally different Dark Knight. Pattinson's Batman faces off against the Riddler (Paul Dano), reimagined as a Zodiac-style killer who targets Gotham's elite and leaves clues behind for the Dark Knight to follow. Affleck, though, had a different villain in mind for his Batman movie: Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).