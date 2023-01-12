Don't Expect The Villains To Take Center Stage In The Batman 2

Great news for all DC fans! It seems Matt Reeves is in the kitchen again, and today he had a few updates to share about the sequel to last year's "The Batman," a film that successfully managed to breathe fresh air into a character pop culture has known and loved for decades.

Luckily, despite the fact that the hierarchy of power at DC Studios has drastically shifted with James Gunn and Peter Safran's co-leadership and major rebranding plans (which led to the cancellation of Henry Cavill's return as Superman as well as the shelving of Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3"), it looks like Reeves' largely disconnected interpretation of the caped crusader is safe from the chopping block.

In an exclusive interview with Collider this week, Reeves revealed that he and his screenwriting collaborator, Mattson Tomlin, are deep into the writing process for the second "The Batman" film. Even though most filmmakers tend to have the impulse to make a bigger and flashier film with each consecutive sequel, Reeves, however, has other priorities. Just like the original film — Reeves' number one goal is continuing Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne as a character and exploring his internality rather than over-stuffing the screenplay with a Rogues Gallery of villains.

"To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role." Reeves explained. "My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story. Because a lot of times what happens is after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally."