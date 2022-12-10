Colin Farrell Says The Penguin TV Series Should Start Shooting In Early 2023, Sweetheart

Holy god, what are you showing me?! A news update about "The Penguin?" Come on!

Yes, Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot and his great big face are getting their own HBO Max TV series from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." writer and producer Lauren LeFranc. The show was announced shortly after Matt Reeves' "The Batman" arrived in theaters, introducing Robert Pattinson as a youthful Batman who finds himself playing a cat-and-mouse game with Paul Dano's "Se7en"-esque iteration of the Riddler. Farrell appeared in a minor antagonist role, but he certainly made his mark. He even got to mock Batman's Spanish grammar.

The DC Universe (they dropped the "Extended") has been a bit up in the air since "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were made co-CEOs of DC Studios, with reports indicating that the pair intend to wipe at least some parts of the slate clean. However, the most recent update by The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Reeves' upcoming sequel to "The Batman" is probably safe, as is "The Penguin."

Now we have an update from the horse's mouth (or rather, the Penguin's beak). Speaking to Jamie Lee Curtis in an "Actors on Actors" interview for Variety, Farrell was asked about his turn as the Penguin in "The Batman" and his plans to return to the role. "I did it in the film, I did like six scenes," he said. "I am going to do it [for television], I hope I'm going to do it, yeah. In February or March."