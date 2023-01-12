It Sounds Like Matt Reeves Is Working On The Sequel To The Batman

Soon after the box office triumph of "The Batman," Warner Bros. announced a spin-off series based on The Penguin (starring actor Colin Farrell) and a second Batman movie starring Pattinson. During a recent interview for the 15th anniversary of "Cloverfield," Reeves had great news to share: he's working on the next chapter of the caped crusader's adventures, and he's "deep" in the development stage. Reeves is co-writing the script with Mattson Tomlin (who contributed to the first film but was never credited).

Reeves teased the project by saying that he was "working on a movie," before sharing that he's really "excited" about it.

"We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing."

The filmmaker went on to praise Pattinson, saying: "[I'm] really excited to be doing that with Rob, because I just think he's such a special person and actor."

With Batman, there will never cease to be potential for a new story because there is so much inspiration from the comics to borrow from. "The Batman" sees the superhero in a new light, in his early days of being a vigilante where he's still learning to accept his new identity. Pattinson delivered a stellar performance in what is perhaps the best Batman movie of all time; a dreamy epic of action-adventure, noir, horror, and a bit of romance. A sequel will only bring more of that.