It Sounds Like Matt Reeves Is Working On The Sequel To The Batman
Filmmaker Matt Reeves has great news about "The Batman" sequel. The Robert Pattinson-starring film, which illustrated Reeves' dark, detective-driven depiction of the caped crusader, made its way to cinemas last year. After it released to critical acclaim and much love from fans, not to mention significant success at the box office, Warner Bros. studios greenlit a sequel helmed by the filmmaker, with the "Twilight" star set to return.
Months later, DC Studios underwent a major rebranding, with Peter Safran and James Gunn being hired as top leadership, and since then, prominent DC projects have been shelved. Henry Cavill's anticipated return as Superman has been canceled, and the third "Wonder Woman" film is scrapped ... which has made "The Batman" fans wonder if the sequel will ever see the light of day.
Fortunately, Reeves has confirmed that Pattinson's Dark Knight will return to the silver screen shortly. Plus, he's already working on the script for "The Batman" 2, the filmmaker revealed in an exclusive interview with Collider.
The Dark Knight will return!
Soon after the box office triumph of "The Batman," Warner Bros. announced a spin-off series based on The Penguin (starring actor Colin Farrell) and a second Batman movie starring Pattinson. During a recent interview for the 15th anniversary of "Cloverfield," Reeves had great news to share: he's working on the next chapter of the caped crusader's adventures, and he's "deep" in the development stage. Reeves is co-writing the script with Mattson Tomlin (who contributed to the first film but was never credited).
Reeves teased the project by saying that he was "working on a movie," before sharing that he's really "excited" about it.
"We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing."
The filmmaker went on to praise Pattinson, saying: "[I'm] really excited to be doing that with Rob, because I just think he's such a special person and actor."
With Batman, there will never cease to be potential for a new story because there is so much inspiration from the comics to borrow from. "The Batman" sees the superhero in a new light, in his early days of being a vigilante where he's still learning to accept his new identity. Pattinson delivered a stellar performance in what is perhaps the best Batman movie of all time; a dreamy epic of action-adventure, noir, horror, and a bit of romance. A sequel will only bring more of that.