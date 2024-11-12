If Superhero Movies Must Exist, Thank God A Dude Who Worked At Troma Is Leading The Charge

DC Studios co-CEO and co-chairman James Gunn has a lot on his shoulders. The writer, director, and producer is in charge of the new cinematic DC Universe (along with fellow co-CEO and co-chairman Peter Safran), and his upcoming "Superman" film is going to be the catalyst to kick it all off. Gunn's "Superman," starring David Corenswet as the titular Kryptonian, has to work for audiences and get people hooked on this new cinematic universe fast, as many of the DC characters (including Superman) will be entering the public domain in the next decade or two. Gunn previously wrote and directed "The Suicide Squad" in 2021, showing audiences what his unique voice could look like using DC Comics characters, and without many of the constraints of working within the other major comics super-franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films are a lot of colorful fun, but with nearly full control over the entire DC Universe, he will be able to make exactly the movies he wants and help other creatives do the same.

There are some folks who aren't happy with the fact that Gunn is in charge of one whole branch of superhero cinema, but he might be one of the only people who can actually do the job and stay true to the comics themselves. You see, Gunn isn't just a giant film nerd and an even bigger comic book geek, but he also got his start working with the independent and rebellious Troma Studios, and that weird punk ethos still beats within him. His time at Troma taught him how to make movies on the fly, and he knows better than to take everything too seriously — skills that are going to (hopefully) help make superhero movies feel fresh again.