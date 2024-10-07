Joker 2 Isn't A DC Studios Movie, And That's Great News For James Gunn's New DC Universe

The bigger problem both WB and DC Studios have is that we're not just talking about one movie — we're talking about an entire shared universe. When DC Studios first launched in late 2022, it was said that "Gunn and Safran will spearhead the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many properties licensed from DC Comics," while also "building a sustainable growth business out of the iconic franchise." That's now a pretty tall order, in light of DC's recent string of misfires.

Aside from "Superman," Gunn and Safran have already announced a full DC movie slate which includes "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," "The Brave and the Bold," and "The Batman Part II." Other projects such as "Teen Titans" have also entered development since the initial slate was announced. This is to say nothing of the TV shows on the way, including "Creature Commandos," "Waller," "Lanterns," and "Booster Gold." It's an ambitious slate that relies heavily on relatively untested DC properties and B-list characters.

As ambitious as those plans are, the last thing Gunn and Safran need is more baggage. They need a clean slate. That's why they are recasting all of the main roles from the former DCEU that was started by Zack Snyder. Frankly, it's already a little complicated given that Robert Pattinson's Batman exists only in "The Batman" universe and won't be the proper Batman in the new DCU. That means we'll have two Batmen probably existing at the same time in different parts of the multiverse. Can the marketplace sustain that? Can WB avoid brand confusion?

The point is, DC Studios has enough headaches and plenty of hurdles to clear. Warner Bros. is still going to lose a fortune on "Joker: Folie a Deux." That can't be helped. At the very least, the company can learn some hard lessons there and the new DC regime won't have to atone for that film's sins because it wasn't their project and they thankfully get to disown it. Here's hoping what comes next plays out better for all involved. "Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

We spoke more about the "Joker" sequel's disastrous box office opening on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast

