Did DC Studios Co-Head James Gunn Make Any Changes To Joker 2? Here's The Truth

After the gritty, nihilistic nightmare that was "Joker" and its attempt to provide a realistic origin story for the clown prince of crime, it was somewhat of a surprise to hear that director Todd Phillips was making the sequel a musical. But it turns out that "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a compelling musical deconstruction of the themes explored in the box office megahit that was the original. Though stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing their way through this unlikely sequel, Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver are no less concerned with deconstructing the character of the Joker and maintaining a naturalistic approach to his ongoing story.

That has made for one of the most original, inventive, and anticipated comic book movies of the year, with fans curious to see how giving Phoenix's Arthur Fleck the musical treatment could possibly work. The character was shown as a downtrodden outcast in 2019's "Joker," with Todd Phillips providing an origin story that indicts the society surrounding Fleck as much as it calls into question the character's own behavior. Regardless of how you feel about the film, there's no doubt it was a singular vision executed with seemingly very little input from the studio. In other words, Phillips very much gave us his version of the classic Batman rogue.

In the five years since, Warner Bros. and DC have undergone a seismic shift that saw the shuttering of the now erstwhile DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the dawn of a new age of DC movies. Led by James Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran, the new DC Studios will launch a fresh shared universe, beginning with Gunn's upcoming David Corenswet-led "Superman" movie. For now, though, both Phillips' "Joker" movies and Matt Reeves' "Batman" films sit outside this new continuity, suggesting the two directors have been given full autonomy to craft their visions of Gotham unimpeded.

But with Gunn now in charge of taking on Marvel and leading DC to superhero supremacy, how hands-off can he really be?