Did DC Studios Co-Head James Gunn Make Any Changes To Joker 2? Here's The Truth
After the gritty, nihilistic nightmare that was "Joker" and its attempt to provide a realistic origin story for the clown prince of crime, it was somewhat of a surprise to hear that director Todd Phillips was making the sequel a musical. But it turns out that "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a compelling musical deconstruction of the themes explored in the box office megahit that was the original. Though stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing their way through this unlikely sequel, Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver are no less concerned with deconstructing the character of the Joker and maintaining a naturalistic approach to his ongoing story.
That has made for one of the most original, inventive, and anticipated comic book movies of the year, with fans curious to see how giving Phoenix's Arthur Fleck the musical treatment could possibly work. The character was shown as a downtrodden outcast in 2019's "Joker," with Todd Phillips providing an origin story that indicts the society surrounding Fleck as much as it calls into question the character's own behavior. Regardless of how you feel about the film, there's no doubt it was a singular vision executed with seemingly very little input from the studio. In other words, Phillips very much gave us his version of the classic Batman rogue.
In the five years since, Warner Bros. and DC have undergone a seismic shift that saw the shuttering of the now erstwhile DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the dawn of a new age of DC movies. Led by James Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran, the new DC Studios will launch a fresh shared universe, beginning with Gunn's upcoming David Corenswet-led "Superman" movie. For now, though, both Phillips' "Joker" movies and Matt Reeves' "Batman" films sit outside this new continuity, suggesting the two directors have been given full autonomy to craft their visions of Gotham unimpeded.
But with Gunn now in charge of taking on Marvel and leading DC to superhero supremacy, how hands-off can he really be?
Was James Gunn involved in Joker: Folie à Deux?
DC Studios will attempt to succeed where the DCEU somewhat succeeded before ultimately failing spectacularly. Establishing a shared cinematic universe is hard, and only "John Wick" has really come close to managing it successfully in recent years — not counting the granddaddy of shared continuity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which in and of itself has faced troubles of late. So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have their work cut out. One element they won't have to contend with, however, is how to work the pre-existing DC movies into their own universe.
At a "Joker: Folie à Deux" pre-screening Q&A, attended by /Film's Bill Bria, Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver answered questions about the movie. Asked whether James Gunn made any changes to "Folie à Deux," Phillips claimed that the new DC Studios head had exactly zero input on the film overall. "With all due respect to [Gunn and Safran]," he said, "This is kind of a Warner Brothers movie, and that's them also wanting it to be like, 'Okay, Todd did his thing. Let Todd continue to do his thing.'" Silver added that the movie had also "started before [Gunn and Safran] even came up for it," seemingly referring to their appointment at co-head of DC Studios, so it seems "Folie à Deux" was already coming together before the new department was even a thing.
According to Phillips, while Gunn and Safran have seen a cut of the movie, "It is not like DC proper, even though it'll say DC after." Which basically means that "Folie à Deux" unequivocally sits outside of whatever shared continuity Gunn and Safran are creating with DC Studios. Which, frankly, is a good thing for anyone who's a fan of these director-led efforts to create their own artistic visions based on DC characters.
James Gunn will likely stay removed from films like Joker
While it's not impossible for directors to realize their own artistic visions and maintain their sensibilities while working within the framework of a shared universe, it's a heck of a lot harder than it would be otherwise. Just look at what the MCU did to poor old Sam Raimi with "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." When "Joker" debuted to rave reviews and made $1 billion back in 2019, there was no doubt that a major part of its appeal was Todd Phillips' vision for the character. Borrowing ideas from gritty Martin Scorsese's films, most notably "Taxi Driver," "Joker" was an attempt to put a new spin on the title character, and whether you appreciate the result as a unique directorial vision or a pastiche of other filmmakers' best work, one thing is for sure: Todd Phillips made "Joker" his way.
The same can be said of Matt Reeves and "The Batman" from 2022. Again, Reeves was given creative freedom to establish his own vision of the Dark Knight and Gotham. Like Phillips, he borrowed quite heavily from celebrated films of the past. "The Batman" is essentially "Seven" with costumes and a less compelling mystery. But again, it's that way because Reeves wanted it to be, and the movie would have looked a heck of a lot different had the director been forced to adhere to an overarching franchise storyline and aesthetic.
In that sense, it's reassuring to hear that Gunn was essentially uninvolved in "Joker 2," and the director has spoken enthusiastically about producing these sorts of projects moving forward as "Elseworlds" films, suggesting his lack of involvement in these movies will likely continue.