Superman: Legacy Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

Warner Bros' DC Comics franchise is in dire need of an industrial-grade fumigation. When Christopher Nolan peaced out with the wildly uneven "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012, the studio asked Zack Snyder to quarterback its DC Extended Universe answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers" initiative. Unfortunately, Snyder's "Man of Steel" not only fell short of commercial expectations, it cheesed off a sizable portion of the hero's fanbase (who were furious over Superman's out-of-character killing of General Zod). Rather than play the long game and focus on nailing the other main characters, DC panicked and greenlit "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," a cart-before-the-horse debacle that dampened reasonable people's expectations for a stirringly epic superhero saga.

Despite solo successes with 2017's "Wonder Woman" and 2018's "Aquaman," the stink clung to Snyder's "Justice League." A family tragedy forced him to leave the calling-all-superheroes production, and his replacement, Joss Whedon, could not work his "Avengers" magic on short notice. When "Wonder Woman 1984" landed with a thud in 2020, the DCEU was mortally wounded. Two years later, after the poor box-office performance of "Black Adam," WB slammed the door shut on the DCEU and hired the team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead an entirely new franchise run.

In January of 2023, the duo unveiled their plans for the renamed DC Universe. Their first phase of movies, subtitled "Gods and Monsters," will begin with Gunn's overhauled Man of Steel in "Superman: Legacy." We're still a ways out from its release, but here's what we know about the movie so far.