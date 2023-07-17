Is David Corenswet A Good Fit For Superman? Here's How /Film Readers Feel

James Gunn surprised nobody when he announced he would be directing DC's next Superman movie. The new co-head of DC Studios is an unapologetic comic book fan, and as far as comic book heroes go there's none more iconic than the Man of Steel. Thus, it made sense that Gunn gave himself the job. Then, in yet another unsurprising move, it was confirmed that David Corenswet had been cast as the lead in "Superman: Legacy." Corenswet, with his all-American, traditionally handsome good looks seemed like an obvious, if slightly safe, choice for Clark Kent/Superman — though Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane was somewhat of a pleasant surprise.

Gunn has since added Nathan Fillion as a Green Lantern and Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl, as well "Barry" alum Anthony Carrigan, who'll be playing Metamorpho. All this casting news confirms that Corenswet's Supes will indeed be arriving on an Earth that's already populated by superheroes — which raises questions about how Gunn will properly convey the Man of Steel's standing as Earth's pre-eminent superhuman.

But the thing fans will be most keen to assess is whether Corenswet himself is a good fit for Superman. The "Pearl" actor certainly seems to be a solid choice, but, as is so often the case with comic book movies, fans will have the final say. Which is why we at /Film decided to ask our informed readers what they thought about this whole thing, so as to provide us all with a crude but hopefully informative gauge as to how the all-important fans are feeling at this early stage.