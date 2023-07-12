Superman: Legacy Adds Barry Scene-Stealer Anthony Carrigan As DC Superhero Metamorpho

James Gunn's DC Universe is starting to take shape. Although we're still two years away from Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," the casting news for the DC Comics movie is hitting like a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive. Just yesterday, we learned that the film will include a Green Lantern as well as Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl, and today, we got another hero announcement for the film. No, it is not Lex Luthor or even Brainiac but rather a deeper cut, which is not surprising coming from James "I made a trilogy out of a talking raccoon and put Weasel in a DC movie" Gunn.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on none other than Metamorpho making his live-action, big screen debut in "Superman: Legacy," and he will be played by NoHo Hank himself, "Barry" co-star Anthony Carrigan. This is a brilliant piece of casting and a rather big hint as to Gunn's plans for this brave new DC world.

Originally created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in 1965, Metamorpho was a bit of a parody of the colorful comic book characters of the 1960s, a man who can transmutate his body into almost any element and take those properties as his powers — plus in one of his portrayals, he suffers great physical pain because of his powers. In other words, he's rather ridiculous as a hero and prime to either die comically after a few minutes, or stick around and get a cathartic arc, making him the perfect character for James Gunn to play with. Metamorpho is commonly associated as a founding member of Batman's The Outsider. More curiously, he was part of the European branch of Justice League International, which has our gears turning.