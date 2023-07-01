David Corenswet Has Been Eyeing Superman Since 2019

One of the most intensive casting searches to come around in some time recently came to a close when it was revealed that David Corenswet, of "The Politician" and "Pearl" fame, will be playing our new Superman. The actor is set to take on the lead role in director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," taking over for Henry Cavill, who had been playing the role since 2013 beginning with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Amazingly enough, the actor has actually been talking publicly about this being his dream role for a handful of years. The man somehow managed to manifest his dream into a reality.

Several years back when Corenswet was popping into the public consciousness on Netflix's "The Politician," people online were making comparisons to the American actor and Cavill. At the time, it was unclear whether or not Cavill was going to return as Superman following the "Justice League" situation, and this was long before his "Black Adam" cameo that ultimately amounted to nothing. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2019, Corenswet revealed that he was aware of the similarities between him and Cavill while also stating his desire to take on the role of Clark Kent himself. He said:

"It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me. But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Indeed, "Man of Steel" rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Particularly the ending, which sees Superman killing General Zod. Things only got darker in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League."