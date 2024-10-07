5 Reasons Why Joker 2 Flopped At The Box Office

Sometimes, a movie catches us all by surprise and underperforms against expectations. Box office tracking has been a little less accurate than it used to be, but we're usually at least in the ballpark when it comes to what a given movie is going to do on opening weekend. All of this to say that "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka "Joker 2," just experienced a brutal opening that comes as a straight-up shock to the industry. In the realm of blockbuster filmmaking, this is about as bad as it gets. Not just because of the raw opening number, but because what comes next is probably going to be even uglier.

Director Todd Phillips' "Joker" sequel opened to an estimated $40 million over the weekend. The only good news is that it did indeed top the charts in the U.S. The bad news is that just a couple of weeks ago, Warner Bros.' latest film inspired by the world of DC Comics was expected to make at least $70 million — and that had been revised down from even more optimistic early forecasts. Things started bad when "Folie a Deux" had a rough Thursday night, and it just kept getting worse as the weekend rolled on.

The sequel also pulled in $81.1 million overseas for a $121.1 million global start. That was well below the first film, which pulled in $152.2 million in its overseas launch. This is all especially difficult to process, given that the original "Joker" opened to more than $96 million before going on to make more than $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever up to that point. Needless to say, the sequel won't be getting anywhere near the $1 billion mark — not by a long shot.

So, what went wrong here? How did Phillips miss the mark so badly? How did Warner Bros. fail to deliver what should have been an easy home run? We're going to go over the biggest reasons that "Joker: Folie a Deux" failed at the box office. Let's get into it.