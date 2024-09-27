Joker 2 Might Pull An Aquaman 2 At The Box Office

Even when superhero cinema was at its absolute peak in 2018 and 2019, it was downright shocking when Todd Phillips' "Joker" made more than $1 billion at the global box office. It was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever up to that point and remained so until "Deadpool & Wolverine" stole the record earlier this year. While the pandemic and last year's Hollywood strikes got in the way, Joaquin Phoenix is finally back as the famed DC Comics villain in "Joker: Folie a Deux." This time, Lady Gaga is on board to add more star power as Harley Quinn. It's too early to say anything overly definitive but it's all but assured that the sequel won't fly as high as its predecessor. So the question becomes, how steep will the drop-off be?

Warner Bros. and DC's "Joker 2" is looking at an opening weekend north of $70 million, per early tracking numbers via The Hollywood Reporter. That said, early forecasts had suggested an opening closer to $100 million and, while those may have been overly bullish, the tracking has come down in recent weeks. Box Office Theory now has the film opening as low as $48 million and only $68 million on the high end. That's a steep drop from those early tracking numbers. Even on the high end, it's going to fall short of the $96.2 million domestic opening posted by "Joker" five years ago.

"Joker" finished with $335.4 million domestically and a massive $743.3 million internationally in its original run. The key there was long legs, with the film holding very well week-to-week. If the sequel opens lighter and plays more like a traditional superhero blockbuster, falling off more sharply in the coming weeks, this could be at risk of suffering a similar fate to last year's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

2018's "Aquaman" became the biggest DC movie in history taking in $1.15 billion worldwide. However, "The Lost Kingdom," released five years later, opened to just over $27 million domestically, en route to a $434.3 million global finish. Or, just a small fraction of what the original made.