The Ending Of Joker 2 Explained: One Bad Joke

The Joker is a character that people and pop culture seem to find endlessly fascinating. This is primarily because he's always been portrayed as an unsolvable mystery, with his origins, motivations, interests and behavior never being completely understood or predictable. People are drawn to mystery and ambiguity like moths to a flame, filled with a desperate need to know the unknowable, to tame the untamable. If, however, this mysterious figure proves resilient and refuses to be labeled as "definitive," then people obsessed with them will begin filling the gaps they encounter with what they wish that figure to be. Until, eventually, there's nothing left of the figure itself; it's become the beholder.

That description could apply to almost any public figure in the real world, not just Joker, which is why it's one of the major themes in "Joker: Folie à Deux." The film directly follows 2019's "Joker," which saw director/co-writer Todd Phillips, co-writer Scott Silver, and star Joaquin Phoenix take a very Martin Scorsese-flavored character study look at the man who would be Joker, Arthur Fleck. That movie is a bit of a hat trick, a way for Phillips to smuggle in a dark, R-rated, studio-funded character drama with the comic book IP trappings, along with a way to explore the concept of the Joker character from an angle that's not beholden to any pre-existing cinematic universe or franchise. Even the fact that Joker has been traditionally very open to interpretation when it comes to his origin story works in the movie's favor; it's about The Joker and This Joker simultaneously.

"Folie à Deux" is a direct continuation of that film, from its aesthetics to its world building. The biggest difference is that, where "Joker" was a story of a broken society encroaching upon and shaping an unstable man into something dangerous, "Folie à Deux" inverts that dynamic. It takes a look at how the "Joker" persona and myth eclipses the man who gave it life, so much so that he starts to not recognize it (or himself) any more, especially when he makes a real connection with another person who only encourages and love him for that persona. "Folie à Deux" is a movie so emotionally fraught, of course it had to be a musical. It's also an early indication the film is one long, mean joke: on Arthur, and on us.