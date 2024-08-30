Does Robert Pattinson Return As Batman In The Penguin Series? We Have An Official Answer

The upcoming TV series "The Penguin" will follow the criminal enterprises of Oswald/Oz "The Penguin" Cobb (Colin Farrell), one of the more charismatic crime bosses in the urban hellhole of Gotham City. This version of the Penguin debuted in Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film "The Batman," a three-hour epic that re-envisioned Batman (Robert Pattinson) as a humorless husk and Gotham as a city very similar to the one seen in David Fincher's 1995 serial killer film "Seven." The Penguin wasn't the central antagonist of "The Batman," but he was interrogated pretty sharply by Batman in one notable scene, and he provided a lot of personality to an otherwise dour film.

The Penguin was realized using impressive makeup effects, making Farrell look like a completely different person. The makeup was nominated for an Academy Award. The same makeup will be carried over into "The Penguin."

Fans of "The Batman" wondered if the title hero would also occasionally appear in "The Penguin," given that they exist in the same universe. Indeed, Batman's rogue's gallery have a tendency to congregate — "The Batman" also featured Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Joker — so fans might be postulating if "The Penguin" might also feature Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, or any number of other Batman villains.

A new article in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, however, may douse a few hopes. The makers of "The Penguin" have stated categorically that Batman will not be a part of the new show, and that they wanted to forge a new path for the character away from the well-worn superhero. Sorry, Bat-fans, but Batman is operating on his own bat-time and on his own bat-channel.