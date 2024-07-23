Mystery Men Was The Best Riff On Superheroes Before Deadpool Made It Cool

When Tim Miller's superhero film "Deadpool" was released in 2016, it felt like a breath of fresh air. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was still standing astride the Earth like a mighty colossus, releasing gigantic hit films every few months. The MCU dominated the conversation like no other series of blockbusters before, generating so much online discourse that entire subgenres of journalism sprung up it its shadow. And the MCU's fans were passionately defensive, often accusing any naysayers or critics of hating fun and being ignorant to what great cinema looked like.

When "Deadpool" came out, the MCU was coming off "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Ant-Man," and was gearing up for "Captain America: Civil War." The MCU was in its stride. "Deadpool" sought to stick out his foot and trip the genre, hoping to cause a stumble. "Deadpool" was a crass, ultra-violent, obscenity-laced R-rated comedy which featured scenes of the title character (Ryan Reynolds) being stabbed in the head, sliced into pieces (sometimes at his own hand), or being pegged by his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

More importantly, Deadpool would frequently break the fourth wall, addressing the audience and mocking the silly conceits of superhero comics and the movies based on them. It was a clever work of satire that came from within the corporate machine. The fact that Deadpool is about to be folded into the MCU with "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a testament to how badly "Deadpool" failed to truly deconstruct the superhero trend.

When it comes to superhero deconstruction, however, a film released 17 years before "Deadpool" was already doing it with verse, sarcasm, and an impeccably weird sense of humor. I refer, of course, to Kinka Usher's amazing 1999 film "Mystery Men," which is, without hyperbole, one of the best superhero films of all time.