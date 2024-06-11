The Boys Season 4 Review: The Superhero Series Gets Mired In Misery

In a time when superhero subversions are a dime a dozen, Prime Video series "The Boys" has stood out with its razor-sharp satire. Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" is a perverse, hyper-violent take on superheroes that riffs on everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Fox News to Saturday morning cartoons. It follows the titular "Boys," a ragtag team of anti-superhero vigilantes under the leadership of ex-special forces soldier Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) as they try to take down the evil Vought corporation and its elite team of superheroes, the Seven.

The show has become infamous for its ridiculous gore gags and sex jokes, testing the boundaries of good taste as often as superhumanly possible. Yet, for every moment where the series has been vulgar and juvenile, it has had an equal moment of smart satire. Season 3 was a nearly perfect season of television, balancing the show's very disparate elements in a tonal tightrope walk that made for some seriously compelling entertainment.

Now, "The Boys" season 4 is finally here, with the first three episodes of the season premiering Thursday, June 13, on Prime Video. Following the major shakeups at the end of season 3 and the events of the spin-off series, "Gen V," season 4 has a whole lot of story to wrangle in only eight episodes and it mostly succeeds. After the brilliant heights of season 3 it's hard not to feel like this season is a bit of a letdown — but it's setting the stage for a potentially perfect fifth season.